IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad Fined Rs 12 Lakh for Slow Over Rate

Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been fined Rs 12 lakh as they maintained a slow over rate during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match no. 5 against Rajasthan Royals, at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Skipper Williamson was docked Rs 12 lakhs as it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences.

Earlier, dominating knocks by Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer, followed by clinical bowling by Yuzvendra Chahal (3/22) and Prasidh Krishna (2/16) led Rajasthan Royals to a thumping 61-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match on Tuesday.

Riding on brilliant attacking knocks by skipper Sanju Samson (55 off 27), Devdutt Padikkal (41 off 29) and a late cameo by Shimron Hetmyer (32 off 13), Rajasthan Royals posted 210/6 in 20 overs. Apart from the trio of Samson, Padikkal and Hetmyer, Jos Buttler (35 off 28) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (20 off 16) also made valuable contributions with the bat.

Chasing a huge total, SRH got off to the worst possible start as Prasidh Krishna rattled the top-order. In his very first over, the pacer dismissed Kane Williamson for two as Devdutt Padikkal at first slip took a great catch. Prasidh continued to bowl back-of-a-length deliveries and in the corridor of uncertainty and was soon rewarded with the wicket of Rahul Tripathi as he edged it to Samson.

