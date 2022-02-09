IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad Unveil Their New-look Team Jersey - See Pic

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday unveiled their new-look outfit for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise will look to turn fortunes this year after a horrible season in 2021 in which they ended at the bottom of the table with just three wins.

The SRH took to social media on Wednesday to share a glimpse of their redesigned jersey. They have retained their trademark orange and back colour, giving the outfit a sharper look. The sleeves have orange dots on a black background. The neck and collar are pure black while the t-shirt goes with a plain orange lower gear.

“Presenting our new jersey. The #OrangeArmour for the #OrangeArmy," the SRH tweeted.

The Sunrisers, after a disappointing run in the IPL 2021, let go of several big guns including former captain David Warner, ace Afghan spinner Rashid Khan and Indian speedster Bhuvneshwar. They decided to retain the likes of Kane Williamson and Kashmir’s uncapped duo of Abdul Samad and Umran Malik.

Later, the franchise also made some notable changes to its think tank after VVS Laxman ended his association. The team appointed former West Indies captain Brian Lara as the batting coach while former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn will be the team’s fast bowling coach for the upcoming season.

Former India batsman Hemang Badani was named the fielding coach and scout and former Australian opener Simon Katich will be SRH’s assistant coach. All of them will be working alongside head coach Tom Moody, while Muttiah Muralitharan will continue to serve as the strategy and spin bowling coach.

