IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XIs For Today's Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look forward to their first win of the season when they face Lucknow Super Giants on Monday evening. SRH will be taking on the IPL 2022 debutant LSG for the first time at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. SRH are sitting on the bottom of the points table right now. The side needs to improve their batting display.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, will be riding high on their thrilling victory against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their last game. LSG will look forward to produce a clinical show when they step on the field today.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Possible XIs

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Line-up: Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Line-up: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera / Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2022: Kane Williamson (Captain), Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen

Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2022: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan,Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, K Gowtham, Evin Lewis

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here