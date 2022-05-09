IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav Out of Remaining Season After Sustaining Muscle Strain

Mumbai Indians batting mainstay Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2022 after sustaining a muscle strain on his left forearm. Surya has been advised rest in consultation with the BCCI medical team, the five-time IPL franchise said in a brief statement ahead of their IPL 2022 clash with Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday evening.

“Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on the left fore arm, and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team," read a statement from MI.

Surya had already missed MI’s season opening match against Delhi Capitals as he entered the IPL bio-bubble late on account of his rehabilitation from a hairline fracture in thumb at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The 31-year-old scored 303 runs - the second highest tally for the franchise - from eight innings including three half-centuries as MI endured a horror of a start losing eight matches in a row before they finally tasted their first win when they got the better of Rajasthan Royals and then kept the winning momentum going as they beat Gujarat Titans next.

MI have four matches remaining in the season against KKR, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. With two wins and eight defeats from 10 matches, the Rohit Sharma-led side are last in the 10-team tournament.

In place of Surya, MI have given a game to Ramandeep Singh.

“The season has been up and down for us. Everyone games us a new opportunity, we need to put our right foot forward," MI captain said at the toss after he opted to bowl first against KKR.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI For KKR: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (captain), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

