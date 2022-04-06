Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav Slams Fifty on Return as MI Post 161/4 vs KKR

IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav Slams Fifty on Return as MI Post 161/4 vs KKR

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav vs Kolkata Knight Riders (BCCI/IPL)
IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav vs Kolkata Knight Riders (BCCI/IPL)

Suryakumar Yadav's 36-ball 52 and a late blitz from Keiron Pollard helped Mumbai Indians reach 161/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders

PTI
Updated: April 06, 2022, 21:26 IST

Sent into bat, Mumbai Indians scored 161 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

IPL 2022: KKR vs MI - LIVE

Suryakumar Yadav made 52 off 36 balls, while Tilak Varma chipped in with 38 in 27 deliveries.

Kieron Pollard smashed an unbeaten 22 off five balls.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 161/4 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 52, Tilak Varma ; Pat Cummins 2/49, Umesh Yadav 1/25).

first published: April 06, 2022, 21:26 IST