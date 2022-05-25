IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav's Tweet Praising Riyan Parag's 'Attitude' Leaves Fans Divided on Twitter

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav left the social media divided with his tweet praising Riyan Parag’s “attitude" during the IPL Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Surya’s tweet came soon after Parag’s brilliant effort to stop a boundary during the 16th over of the Gujarat innings.

“Amazing attitude on the field," Yadav tweeted.

Parag who was positioned at a near long-on, put in a full stretch dive to save the ball from going for a four. While he managed to save two crucial runs for his team, the 20-year-old was visibly upset at teammate Devdutt Paddikal for not backing up the effort.

Parag was seen shouting at Paddikal after pushing the ball forward.

Advertisement

Earlier, during Rajasthan Royals’s innings, Parag was also seen venting out his frustration at spin great Ravichandran Ashwin after getting run out in the last over. Parag wanted to take a single off a wide and had almost reached the striker’s end but Ashwin did not leave his crease.

Parag’s antics sparked a debate on the internet and many were surprised that Surya chose to praise the young Rajasthan Royals cricketer.

Expressing displeasure over Yadav’s support for Parag, social media users asked the Mumbai Indians star to delete his tweet.

Advertisement

Some users, however, were not convinced that Yadav was praising Parag and sensed his tweet perhaps was meant to be sarcastic. “Troll ya fir sach mein ?" read one comment.

Advertisement

Coming back to the on-field action, Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the final of IPL 2022 by registering a 7-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1. Chasing Rajasthan’s target of 189, Gujarat got off to an abrupt start, losing Wriddhiman Saha cheaply before the innings was stabilised by a crucial partnership between Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade.

While the fall of Gill and Wade in quick succession gave Rajasthan hopes of a comeback, Gujarat eventually managed to sail through with no real hiccups. Banking on a brilliant 38-ball 68 by David Miller and skipper Pandya’s 40, Titans won the match with three balls to spare.

Rajasthan Royals, however, still have a chance to make it to the IPL 2022 final by winning the Qualifier 2 contest on Friday. The Qualifier 2 will be played between Rajasthan and the winner of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Eliminator match.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here