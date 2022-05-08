IPL 2022: 'Take a Little Break, Give Chance to Others'-Fans Suggest Remedies to Virat Kohli After Third Golden Duck

In another blow, Virat Kohli was out first ball duck in RCB’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. A lot has been expected of Kohli, but his IPL season continues to bomb and how. Against SRH on Sunday, he took the strike and hit the spinner straight to the fielder. As the bowler celebrated, Kohli’s usual smile was back as he couldn’t believe what had happened. Fans were furious on Twitter and urged BCCI to look into the issue. They felt Kohli is getting fatigued after playing so much cricket as this his third golden duck in IPL 2022.

Virat Kohli’s poor form continued to hamper RCB’s performance. He has accounted for 216 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of just 111.9 this season. Now, compare this to his 2016 performance where he smashed four centuries. This was the performance Kohli was expected to put up when the IPL was beckoning, but how wrong were his fans. Meanwhile, his performance has hampered RCB as well, who have had a great start to the IPL. Suddenly, their victory march got halted and now they too are desperate for a win when they take on SRH. In last game against SRH, Kohli got out for a duck and RCB were all out for 68.

A number of former cricketers have reacted to this crisis and said Kohli must take a break as 2021 was a very hectic year for him. It saw him lose his ODI captaincy. While he stepped down from Test and T20I skipper’s position. Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar has reiterated the same thing.

“Virat Kohli is a great player. He has nothing to prove. The bad form he is in now is because he has the pressure to prove himself and he has already done that in IPL. He just needs to go out there and enjoy the game. He is trying too hard to score runs. He is thinking, ‘I’m Virat Kohli and I’m not being able to do which I once was’. This is time when you realise you are only a human being. To err is to human. But legends like Virat Kohli know now to make a strong comeback," he said.

