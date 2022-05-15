IPL 2022 Talking Points, CSK vs GT: Malinga 2.0 Makes Debut, GT Secure Top-two Spot

Gujarat Titans produced a clinical show against four- time IPL 2022 champions Chennai Super Kings on Sunday evening to become first team to get to 20 points this season. And with that, they have ensured a top-two spot meaning GT will play in the first qualifier and get two shots at making it to the final.

Here’s a look at the major talking points from the contest

Hello IPL, Meet Malinga 2.0

With their playoffs hopes ended, Chennai Super Kings decided to test their bench strength with an eye on the future. On Sunday, they gave IPL debut to a certain Matheesha Pathirana of Sri Lanka. Pathirana is a 19-year-old pacer who was part of Sri Lanka’s 2022 U-19 World Cup campaign and was signed by CSK as a replacement for the injured Adam Milne. So what makes him special? Well, if you haven’t heard of him or bowl, just go to YouTube and check out his action. Does it remind you of someone? Yup Lasith Malinga. He has a low, slingy action akin to the legendary Lankan who became one of the finest bowlers of his generation and then an IPL legend. Pathirana made a sensational start to his IPL career striking with his very first delivery by trapping Shubman Gill lbw. He added one more victim to his name - GT captain Hardik Pandya.

Rayudu Dropped

It keeps getting curious. Not only have CSK have failed to lived up to their reputation this season, the four-time IPL champions have also been plagued by off-field troubles. It all began when MS Dhoni stunningly stepped down from the captaincy a couple of days before the season began and handed over the reigns to Ravindra Jadeja. And then came another twist when Jadeja, after a string of poor results and individual performances, handed back the captaincy to Dhoni. And then the allrounder was ruled out of the remainder of season due to an injury before CSK’s Instagram account unfollowed him, giving rise to rumours of a rift. But the drama didn’t end there. On Saturday, CSK veteran Ambati Rayudu posted IPL 2022 will be his final as a player before quickly deleting it in an apparent U-turn. And then he was dropped from CSK’s playing XI for the match against GT which only has given more fodder to the rumour mongers that all is not well with CSK.

GT Are Playing Qualifier 1

With their 10th win of the season, the Hardik Pandya-led franchise confirmed a top-two finish meaning they will be flying to Kolkata for the first qualifier. Considering the doubts surrounding them due to a feeble batting order and an inexperienced captain, GT have thrown away all speculations out of the window to emerge as the best team of the season so far. Pandya has been lauded for his captaincy and the responsibility he has taken with the bat as well. The team has produced dominating shows and also snatched wins from the jaws of defeats on multiple occasions. They certainly are the team to beat this IPL.

