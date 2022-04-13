Chennai Super Kings finally opened their account on the points table with a clinical win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Stadium. Courtesy of Shivam Dube’s unbeaten 95 and Robin Uthappa’s 88, CSK posted a daunting total of 216/4 and it was just too big for RCB who were restricted to 193/9 in 20 overs. It was a very clinical performance from Chennai as after the first 10 overs they didn’t allow Bangalore to bounce back in the game.

The win has helped Chennai move to the ninth spot on the points table while RCB are currently at the fifth spot due to an inferior run rate as compared to other teams.

Here are the talking points from Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Struggle Continues

It was another match and another failure for Gaikwad this season. The Orange Cap winner of last season has a disastrous start to the IPL 2022 with just 35 runs in 5 matches. The Maharashtra batter has been struggling miserably against the new ball and the swinging deliveries have been haunting him. The 25-year-old did get a decent start against RCB with three boundaries but soon a sharp in-swinger from Josh Hazlewood trapped him in front of the wicket for 17. CSK might have returned to the winning ways but the management has to work on Gaikwad’s technique to get the best out of him.

Robin Uthappa Still Got It

The veteran opener made a scintillating comeback to form last season and now with his 88-run knock against RCB he has made a statement that he is definitely not finished. Uthappa started the innings on a sluggish note but he picked the pace after powerplay overs and then he just unleashed himself after 10 overs. He took the charge of every RCB bowler and smashed them all around the park for 8 sixes. With Gaikwad’s rough patch, Uthappa’s sublime form is a great relief for Chennai.

Shivam Dube Continues to Flourish at Chennai

Dube played a gem of a knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore as he slammed unbeaten 95 runs off 46 balls which is also his highest score in IPL. His magnificent knock was laced with 8 sixes and 5 fours. The southpaw missed his century by just five runs but he tried to get it lofting the last ball of the innings in the air but he missed the best of connection. The magnificent knock has helped him move to the second spot on the points table with 207 runs in 5 matches. He has always been touted as a clean striker of the ball but never gave justice to his talent till he joined the Yellow Army. He is the most reliable batter for Chennai this season and they will hope for him to continue this glorious form.

RCB Missed Harshal Patel

“You see the value he (Harshal) offers not just to this team but any team. He has got the ability to really stop the game. We missed that tonight. Even towards the end, we lacked variety. Big miss for us, hopefully, we will have him back soon again," RCB captain Faf du Plessis said after the match and it was the case. RCB desperately missed Harshal’s service in the clash as he has been the most vital cog in their bowling department after joining them. With his disciplined bowling and smart off-cutters, Harshal slowed the pace of the game which worked well in RCB’s favour but they dearly missed it on Tuesday.

Batting Depth at RCB

They might have lost their three big stars Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell early, but RCB did take the game a bit close while chasing a mammoth target of 217. Debutant Suyash Prabhudessai and Shahbaz Ahmed rebuild RCB’s chase with a 60-run stand but the scoreboard pressure was too big for them. Prabhudessai was dismissed on 34, while Ahmed played another valuable knock for his team this season with 41 runs off 27 balls but this time he failed to get them over the line. Dinesh Karthik gave RCB some hope in the final overs with his blistering 34-run knock off 14 balls but it wasn’t enough to chase the daunting target. Karthik has been in red-hot form for RCB and when he was there in the middle CSK players were a bit stressed and it went away when Jadeja grabbed his catch.

