IPL 2022, Talking Points From DC vs RR: Rishabh Pant's Strong Dissent to Umpire; Jos The Boss Continues to Rule

Rajasthan Royals registered another emphatic win in a high-scoring thriller to move to the top of points table on Friday. Riding on Jos Buttler’s third century of the season, RR posted 222/2 on the scoreboard and in reply to that Delhi Capitals fought hard but lost the game by 15 runs. At the pitch where the experts predicted 160-170 to be a par score, a 223 target didn’t look safe at all. The defeat has left COVID-hit Delhi Capitals in a tricky situation at the points table on the sixth spot.

Here are the talking points from Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 clash.

Rishabh Pant’s Dissent to Umpire’s Decision

In a high-scoring affair where we witnessed some top-class batting from Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson and Rovman Powell, it was Rishabh Pant who grabbed the limelight for all the wrong reasons. In the final over when DC needed 36 runs from the last over and Powell slammed the first three balls for sixes. The third ball was a full toss and the DC camp led by Pant wanted the umpire to check it for the no-ball. The match was halted for some time as Delhi Capitals camp was forcing the on-field umpires to check the no-ball through the third-umpire. Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler went to talk with Pant about the incident but left the conversation with some disappointment on his face. While Pant even sent assistant coach Pravin Amre into the middle to talk to the umpires but they didn’t change their decision.

It was a controversial decision by the umpire as many believed it should have been a no-ball but it still was not the right thing to do from Pant and Amre which the DC captain admitted himself.

Jos The Boss Continues to Rule

Jos Buttler is in the league of his own this season and he showed it again versus the Delhi Capitals with his third century of the season. Buttler paced his innings quite well after a rusty start and after reaching his half-century he just exploded on every bowler coming his way to slam his fourth IPL ton. His magnificent knock was laced with 9 sixes and as many fours. At one stage, Delhi bowlers looked clueless against the brilliance of Buttler who was smashing them all around the park. With the current rate at which Buttler is scoring even Virat Kohli’s 2016 record of most runs in a season -973, looks in danger. The Englishman has so far slammed 491 runs in 7 matches at an average of 81.83.

Devdutt Padikkal Finds His Form

Padikkal returned to form with a sublime 54 runs. The southpaw complimented his senior opener quite well during the massive 155-run stand. RR were off to a rusty start with 12 runs in three overs and the ball swinging away from the batters but Padikkal eased off the pressure in the fourth over with three consecutive boundaries against Mustafizur Rahman and after that, the RR opening duo just took over the charge on bowlers. Padikkal knock was laced with 2 glorious sixes and 7 magnificent boundaries.

Disciplined Prasidh Krishna

The tall pacer was the pick of the bowlers on Friday’s clash. On a pitch where over 400 runs were scored he just gave 22 runs off his four overs. The million-dollar buy picked the crucial wickets of David Warner, Rishabh Pant and Lalit Yadav to derail the DC’s chase. But the highlight for him was the penultimate over where he bowled a maiden and took the game away from Delhi’s reach with the wicket of Lalit who looked dangerous at that stage.

Expensive Boult in Death Overs

The most experienced pacer in the Rajasthan line-up has not been up to the mark in the death overs. Trent Boult is finding it tough against the batters at the business end of the game as he is leaking too many runs when given the ball after 15th over. Against KKR, when RR were defending 218 runs, Boult leaked 31 runs from his last two overs. Umesh Yadav hammered him for a couple of sixes and a four in the 18th over. While on Friday versus Delhi, he once again failed to hit the right length and gave away 28 runs, 15 off which came in the 18th over again where the match tilted a bit towards DC but Krishna saved it with a maiden in the penultimate over. The RR management has to rework their plan on how they are going to use Boult in the coming matches.

