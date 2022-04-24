The doubleheaders on Saturday witnessed contrasting matches where in the first clash Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 15 runs in a thrilling contest. While Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a crushing 9-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was a bad day in the office for Bangalore batters as nine of them failed to score double-digit scores as they were bundled out for just 68 runs in 16.1 overs. SRH chased down the target in just 8 overs.

While, in the other match, Hardik Pandya continued his great form with the bat as he scored his third straight-half century to help Gujarat Titans score 156/9. Andre Russell fought hard for KKR after a top-order failure but his 48-run knock was not enough for his team.

Here are the talking points from Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Hardik Pandya As Proper Batter

Hardik once again proved that he can be trusted as a proper batter! Gujarat Titans’ skipper has been in terrific form this season and on Saturday he smashed his third straight fifty of the season to silence his critics. Against KKR, Gujarat had lost Shubman Gill early and the skipper took the bulls by its horns, opting to promote himself to number 3; Vijay Shankar was dropped from the squad. The 28-year-old once again played a responsible knock and scored 67 runs off 49 balls.

While the flamboyant all-rounder suffered some fitness issues while fielding and didn’t bowl a single over, he also left the field mid-innings which led to Rashid Khan taking charge. This is the second time in the tournament when Hardik’s fitness has come under scrutiny.

KKR Opening Struggle Continues

Kolkata Knight Riders have been struggling miserably this season in the opening department as they have tried different combinations but none of it has worked for them. On Saturday, KKR tried Sunil Narine and Sam Billings but it didn’t work out for them as the duo was back in pavilion with scores of 5 and 4, respectively. This shifted the momentum in the opposition’s way. Half of the tournament is already over and the serious business is about to start, it’s high time Brendon McCullum and his management finds a way to sort out their opening woes.

Venkatesh Iyer Batting Position

KKR are known for experimenting in their batting order but their decision to push Venkatesh down the order has not worked for them so far. The southpaw was one of the vital cogs for KKR last season in the impressive turnaround in the second half. He won several matches for them while batting at the top but he failed to emulate the same this season, as a result, KKR tried him in the middle-order in the past few games and things got worse. After a flop show against RR, Venky scored 17 off 17 against Gujarat which put pressure on the other batters to score quickly. Eventually, KKR lost the match by 15 runs.

Here are the talking Points from Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Clash

Marco Jansen Sensational Over

Asked to bat first, RCB were reduced to 3/8 after the second over courtesy of a magical over from Jansen where he first castled the RCB captain with a ‘jaffa’. The length-ball landed at the middle stump and hit the off-stump to end Du Plessis’ stay in the middle. While it was another forgettable night for Virat Kohli, who edged the first delivery to the second slip, where Aiden Markram took a fine catch. It was the second golden duck for Kohli in a row. On the final ball of the over, Anuj Rawat edged the outswinger to the slip where Markram grabbed another one.

In a bowling attack where Umran Malik and T Natarajan received a lot of limelight alongside veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the young Protea pacer made a massive impact against top-class batters like Du Plessis and Kohli.

Virat Kohli’s Misery Continues

It has been the lowest phase for Virat Kohli in his illustrious career since the 2014 England tour. The former RCB captain registered his second golden duck in a row on Saturday. He started the IPL 2022 on a strong note with an unbeaten 41-run knock against Punjab Kings but after that nothing has gone in his favour so far. He got run-out a couple of times, became a part of controversial dismissal against Mumbai and now a couple of golden ducks have raised concerns for both RCB and Indian cricket fans.

Against SRH, Kohli became a victim of Jansen after edging the first delivery to the slip. It’s not that the time is running out for Kohli but people have started doubting his batting credentials after constant failures.

Anuj Rawat Inconsistent show

The young RCB opener has received a lot of backing from the team management but he has not lived up to it so far. Apart from a 66-run knock against Mumbai Indians, the southpaw has not done much for RCB and maybe time is running out for him. He has scored just 129 runs in 6 matches this season at an underwhelming average of 16.13. He was dismissed on a duck against SRH which made the case even worse for him. RCB captain Faf du Plessis himself said that the players at the top have to take some responsibility in the upcoming matches and set the foundation of big scores.

RCB have some talented youngsters like Rajat Patidar and Mahipal Lomror waiting in the dugout for a chance and to secure his place Rawat has to find his form soon before it gets too late for him.

