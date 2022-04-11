The double-headers on Sunday witnessed two strong teams getting back to winning ways in contrasting fashions. In the first match, Delhi Capitals outclassed Kolkata Knight Riders by posting a daunting total of 215/6. KKR, who have a good depth in their batting, failed to chase it down and were bundled out for 171. The second clash of the day witnessed a thrilling contest between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants where Sanju Samson’s side held their nerves to win the match by three runs.

Here are the talking points from KKR vs DC clash

Warner-Shaw Combo Fires

All 9 franchises need to be wary of a new opening pair of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw. Why? The two pocket dynamos have the ability to take the game away from the opposition on their own when on song. Against KKR, it was the just the second time that Warner and Shaw opened the innings for Delhi as in their maiden outing together, the pair put up a 67-run stand against LSG. However, then it was Shaw who dominated that partnership with his 61-run knock. But it was not the same on Sunday, as both players complemented each other during a 93-run stand. Warner (61 off 45 balls) and Shaw (51 off 29 balls) dazzled while facing one of the lethal pace attacks of this edition.

Umesh Struggles in Death Overs

Veteran India pacer Umesh Yadav, who was enjoying great form before the contest, failed to cause any trouble against DC in the Powerplay. He returned with expensive figure of 1/48. In the first four matches, KKR used Umesh’s three overs in the powerplay but an early onslaught from Shaw and Warner forced Shreyas Iyer to remove him from the attack after he gave 20 from his two. He returned to the attack in the death overs where he gave 5 runs in the 17th over but struggled miserably in the penultimate over. He leaked 23 runs against Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel. that It was not the first time Umesh has received hammering though. He has leaked runs during the slog overs in the previous seasons as well.

Rahane’s Flop Show Continues

KKR’s plan of using Ajinkya Rahane is not working. Apart from a 44 in the season opener, Rahane is fast becoming a liability for them in the top order. He has been struggling to score quick runs in powerplay overs which is putting pressure on the other batters. So far he has scored just 80 runs in five matches out of which 44 came against Chennai Super Kings. KKR will have to look at the other options now going forward in the tournament as they have Sam Billings who has the credentials to open the innings but is getting wasted at number 5. While they also have Aaron Finch waiting for his opportunity to play his first match for the franchise.

Here are the talking points from RR vs LSG clash

Reliable Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer played a gem of a knock against Lucknow to help his team post a fighting total of 165/6 from a tricky position where they were 67/4 in 9.5 overs. The southpaw paced his innings quite well after a steady start and attacked the bowlers in the death overs to complete his fifty and help his team cross the 160-run mark on a tricky surface. Hetmyer was dropped on 14 by Krunal Pandya and after that, he played sensibly and didn’t give the opposition bowlers any chance. Hetmyer lived up to the hefty price tag of Rs 8.5 crore and having shown his capability of building innings, RR will now be putting more responsibility on him.

Ashwin’s Strategic Retired Out

Ravichandran Ashwin became the first player in IPL history to get retired out. He played a crucial knock of 28 off 23 to revive Rajasthan’s innings after coming in to bat. During the penultimate over, the veteran all-rounder made a brave call of getting himself retired out to make way for Riyan Parag in the middle who has a slightly better ability to clear the boundary in the final overs. The tactical move was hailed by several former cricketers as they felt it was only a matter of time for it to happen in modern-day cricket. It was a very smart move as Parag smashed a crucial six in the final over with Rajasthan later winning the match by a close margin of 3 runs.

Holding Back Stoinis Backfires

The KL Rahul-led LSG made some unpredictable decisions in their batting order by promoting Krishnappa Gowtham and Jason Holder and holding Marcus Stoinis for the end. Unfortunately, it backfired miserably for them as Gowtham was dismissed on a golden duck after coming in to bat at number 3, while Holder scored just 8. Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya were sent to bat before Stoinis as they were relying on the Aussie to get the job done in the final five overs. Stoinis, who was playing his first match of the season, came out to bat at number 8 when the required run rate was marching towards 15 and the team required 65 runs from 27 balls. He gave them a little hope in the final overs by smashing 38 runs off 17 balls but it wasn’t enough.

