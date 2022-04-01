IPL 2022 Talking Points, LSG vs CSK: Lucknow Off The Mark in Style And Chameera's Nightmare

A total of 422 runs were scored during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings clash in IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday night. And it was the IPL newbie LSG which had the last laugh as they hunted down 211 with six wickets and three deliveries to spare.

While the win was the first ever for LSG in IPL, CSK have lost the first two matches of a season for the first time in their history. Here we take a look at the major talking points from the high-scoring affair.

A Nightmare For Chameera

LSG fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera had a contest to forget. With the ball and on the field. The Sri Lankan bowled four wicketless overs and leaked 49 runs. He had a nightmare of a game in the field as twice his misfielding resulted in two fours. And then he also dropped a simple catch of Shivam Dube at short fine leg when he was on 37.

Dhoni Starts With a Six

Former CSK captain MS Dhoni walked in to bat in the 19th over when Dube fell on 49. Normally, the veteran takes time before unleashing his breathtaking strokeplay. The stage wherein he walked in to bat afforded him no such luxury. And so Mahi began blasting from the first ball itself. He smoked pacer Avesh Khan for a six off the first ball he faced - the first time he has done off the very first in his IPL career. He hit two fours and remained unbeaten on 16 off 6.

The Costly Drop

CSK fielders also didn’t have the best of times with their catching. They dropped two catches. They first dropped Quinton de Kock when he was batting on 30 - the culprit being Moeen Ali who failed to hold onto a sitter at extra cover. QDK went on to make 61 off 45. They next dropped LSG captain KL Rahul when he was on 34 - this time the fielder was Tushar Deshpande but it was a very difficult chance. It didn’t cost CSK much though with Rahul eventually falling on 40.

Bravo at The Top

When Dwayne Bravo dismissed Deepak Hooda in the 18th over to tilt the balance of the contest in CSK’s favour, he surpassed Lasith Malinga to become the all-time leading wicket-taker in IPL history. Before the contest, Bravo was tied with the Sri Lankan at 170 wickets each. The former Windies allrounder now has 171 wickets from 153 matches at an average of 24.07.

LSG Get Off The Mark in Style

LSG chased down 211 in 19.3 overs which is the fourth highest successful chase in IPL history. Rajasthan Royals hold the record having chased down 224 against Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 while Mumbai Indians are second with a chase of 219 against Chennai Super Kings. At the third spot are also RR with a chase of 215 against the erstwhile Deccan Chargers.

