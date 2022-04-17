IPL 2022 Talking Points, LSG vs MI And DC vs RCB: KL Rahul's Memorable 100th And Pant's Game-changing Drop

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore registered victories on Saturday as they jumped to the top half of the IPL 2022 points table. While LSG got the better of five-time winners Mumbai Indians, RCB edged past Delhi Capitals.

Here we take a look at the major talking points from Saturday’s doubleheader.

Rahul Makes His 100th Count

Life as the captain of a new franchise has started well for KL Rahul who was often seen cutting a sorry figure when he led Punjab Kings. He would score plenty of runs but his team would fail to produce the results. At a new franchise, Rahul continues to score runs but this time around, he’s smiling more with positive outcomes. Against MI, Rahul played his 100th IPL match and he made it memorable by hitting a century. He thus became the second ever IPL captain to score more than one century after Virat Kohli. It was also Rahul’s second century against MI and he thus became the fourth player to score multiple hundreds against the same opponents.

MI’s Nightmare Continues

MI are in a freefall. They have lost all six of their matches of IPL 2022 in a nightmarish start. This is the first time in their history that MI, the most successful IPL franchise, have lost their first six matches of a season. The latest setback means they now will have to win all of their remaining eight matches to give themselves a chance to make it to the playoffs and should they not, it will be the second successive year that they would have failed to do so.

Change of Ends Does it For Kuldeep

Kuldeep Yadav has started his IPL 2022 on an impressive note. Against his old franchise, the left-arm spinner took four wickets. So when Rishabh Pant introduced him in the 9th over, he must have expected some more wickets. However, it turned out to be quite an expensive more with Glenn Maxwell creaming 23 runs off him including two fours and two sixes. Pant then pulled him off and reintroduced from the other end. The reward was immediate as he exacted revenge on Maxwell to end his innings on 55. He leaked 23 runs in his first over but from his next three, allowed just 23 more.

Kohli And Run Outs

Virat Kohli is having a frustrating season. He’s timing the ball well, unfurling exquisite cover drives, igniting hopes of a something special. However, as an anti-climax, the former RCB captain has failed to build on those promises. Saturday night was the latest example of that when he was run out for 12 thanks to some individual brilliance in the field from Lalit Yadav who had one stump to aim for and hit the bullseye to catch Kohli short of his ground. This was the second time Kohli has been run out this IPL - the first time since 2013 when he has been out more than once in this fashion.

Karthik Capitalises

The kind of form Dinesh Karthik has been this season, you wouldn’t want to give him a second chance. You grab anything he presents to you. But Rishabh Pant failed to hold onto a catch after the ball kissed the bottom-edge of the batter when he was on 5, robbing Kuldeep off another wicket. It turned out to be the game-changing moment. Karthik capitalised on that reprieve and blazed away to a blistering half-century. He remained unbeaten on 66 off 34, an innings that featured five fours and as many sixes.

Kohli’s One-handed Stunner

Kohli may have failed with the bat but his energy level never dropped. As has been the case with him all through his career. And it eventually rubs onto his teammates. Kohli looked determined to contribute in some way and he made his presence felt with some electric fielding. He was sharp and the pinnacle of it came in the 17th over when he plucked out a one-handed catch while leaping at covers to send back a dangerous Rishabh Pant who was batting on 34. And with that, DC’s final hopes also ended.

