Rajasthan Royals edged past Lucknow Super Giants and replaced them at the second spot in the IPL 2022 points table on Sunday night. After posting 178/6, RR stopped their opponents at 154/8 for a 24-run win to not only draw level on points with LSG but also improve their net run-rate and take a massive step towards sealing a playoffs spot.

Here we take a look at the major talking points from the clash

Samson Throws it Away, Again

Sanju Samson isn’t having a bad season with the bat yet he often leaves commentators frustrated. He’s 12th in the list of the top run-getters so far having scored 359 run from 13 innings. So what’s the fuss? The fuss is about Samson not doing justice to his form. More often than not, he has made a flowing start, hitting authoritative shots but then comes that one hit which proves to be his undoing. Twice he has scored half-centuries but the kind of starts he has had so far, there could have been much more. Sunday was one such day. He had clubbed six fours in his 23-ball 32 before the RR captain sliced one to hole out in the deep, bringing an end to a promising knock. This was the fifth occasion that he has been dismissed between scores of 20 and 40 this season.

Butterfingered Lucknow Fielders

It wasn’t a good in the office for LSG in the field. They dropped an easy catch and let away easy boundaries. Mohsin Khan began the trend in the fifth over when he failed to hold onto an easy catch of Yashasvi Jaiswal at short fine leg. Jaiswal was on 13. He went on to add 28 more to his total. And then Jason Holder, on the finest fielders, was a bit lazy at long-off allowing the ball to roll past him for four. Marcus Stoinis, the bowler, was disappointed and ended up leaking 10 more in the over following that slip. Mohsin was the culprit again when James Neesham reverse swept a delivery from Krunal Pandya but a sloppy effort at short third man region resulted in a four.

Boult From The Blue

Trent Boult feasted on Mohsin who had an off-day with the ball as well. Having walked into bat quite late in the RR innings, Boult crashed one from the pacer through mid-off for four and celebrated that effort with a four off the next delivery too – slicing it over extra cover and remained unbeaten on 17 off 9 to inject some valuable runs. And then later, he started making impact with his left-arm pace as well. Thanks to a brilliant low catch from James Neesham, Boult landed the first blow for RR when he got rid of LSG opener Quinton de Kock. And the promoted Ayush Badoni received a deadly inswinger with the ball hitting him on the pad right in front of the wickets. Even DRS couldn’t save the youngster with Boult rattling LSG with two wickets in as many deliveries.

Who would have thought Boult will make a telling contribution with the bat as well?

Mischievous Parag

That Riyan Parag is a fine fielder isn’t a secret. With 13 catches to his name, he has taken the most catches by a non-wicketkeeper so far this IPL. On Sunday, he first combined with Jos Buttler for a fine tag-team catch. And then claimed a low catch of Marcus Stoinis which he was pretty confident about but the TV umpire reckoned the ball touched the ground before being gobbled by the RR fielder. He looked a bit dejected but full marks for his effort. He did take a catch of Stoinis later but this time it was a sitter. However, Parag then cheekily began taking the ball down and stopped close to the turf to gesture this was a clean catch in a reference to his earlier attempt which was rejected.

