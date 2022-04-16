IPL 2022 Talking Points: SRH Pacers Dazzle But an Off Day For KKR Bowlers

Sunrisers Hyderabad continue to improve with each passing game with their pacers putting up a show before their batters set the stage on fire by peppering all parts of the Brabourne Stadium with boundaries. SRH started the season with two defeats in a row but have now roared back into form with three consecutive wins. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are going the other way - they have lost their previous two encounters.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Here we take a look at the major talking points from the contest:-

Trial by Pace

SRH captain Kane Williamson opted to bowl first and his pacers repaid his faith in the Powerplay overs, especially Marco Jansen and T Natarajan, Jansen tested both KKR batters with swinging deliveries and bounce. And he also got rid of a jittery Aaron Finch who was itching to hit every delivery for a run. Venkatesh Iyer looked at sea as his outside edge was beaten on multiple occasions. Natarajan ended his misery with a superb angled delivery that sneaked through his defenses to crash onto the stumps.

Tripathi Pummels His Old Team

For the second time in a row, KKR have fallen victim to one of their former players. Against Delhi Capitals, they lost four wickets to Kuldeep Yadav who was pushed to the bench by KKR last season. And then on Friday, Rahul Tripathi made them regret to let go of him by pulverizing their hapless attack at the Brabourne Stadium. He walked in to bat as early as the second over of SRH’s chase and a flick off the second delivery he faced at the start of his inning, laid down the marker. He spared no one and struck at lease one boundary off all the bowlers he faced. Tripathi completed his fifty off just 21 deliveries and soon reached 71 off 36 before holing out.

KKR’s Bad Day With The Ball

Advertisement

Barring Sunil Narine and Umesh Yadav to an extent, none of Knight Riders’ bowlers could create an impact unlike their SRH counterpart. While runs were leaked in plenty, what separated the bowling attacks of the two teams was the SRH bowlers taking wickets and hence denting the progress to a bit. KKR did make a couple of early breakthroughs but after that, it was a one-way traffic. Pat Cummins went for 10.4 runs per over, Andre Russell went for 10 runs per over, Varun Chakravarthy leaked 15 runs per over whole debutant Aman Khan bowled one over for 13 runs. Umesh went for 31 in his four while Narine was the only one to go unpunished with 23 runs from four overs but went wicketless.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here