IPL 2022: 'That Blow to the Helmet Woke Me Up'-Hardik Pandya After Being Hit By Bouncer

A measured half-century by captain Kane Williamson sealed Sunrisers Hyderabad’s eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans at the D.Y Patil Stadium to record their second successive win of the tournament. After the bowlers conceded 44 runs and took three wickets in the last five overs to restrict Gujarat to 162/7, Williamson led the chase with 57 off 46 balls, laced with two fours and four sixes and found support coming from Abhishek Sharma’s 42 and Nicholas Pooran doing the finishing job with an unbeaten 34.

Meanwhile Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya was unhappy with his team’s effort. At some stages, he was even seen screaming at his fielders for not showing enough initiative as some of the half chances could have been turned into a catch. Pandya was also hit on his helmet by Umran Malik, who usually bowls very fast, sometimes more than 140 plus.

“I think batting wise we were 7-10 runs short, that would have made difference in the end. We started well with the ball, but those two overs where they scored 30 runs, got them back into the game. IPL is tough so I tried to show some toughness (against Malik). That (blow to the helmet) woke me up. They bowled well and stuck to their plans, credit to them for the way they bowled. We need to learn from the mistakes, we will have a conversation and a laugh as we have out next game in a couple of days," Pandya said after the match.

The chase began with Williamson beaten on the inside edge off Mohammed Shami and was struck on pads. Hardik Pandya consulted keeper Matthew Wade but eventually didn’t go for a review. But replays later showed that Williamson would have been out.

Hyderabad’s slow start of 11 runs in the first four overs changed dramatically with Williamson pulling Shami for a four and six off the first two balls of the fifth over. Sharma took on Lockie Ferguson, smashing four glorious boundaries through off-side as Hyderabad took 31 runs off the last two overs of power-play.

Sharma slammed Rashid Khan for boundaries through extra cover and backward point. But the leg-spinner bounced back by breaking the 64-run opening stand as Sharma holed out to deep mid-wicket.

