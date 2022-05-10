IPL 2022: There's No Fear of The World in Gujarat Titans' Game That's Why They're Winning - Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar heaped huge praise on IPL newcomer Gujarat Titans for their fearless approach on their debut season. Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, Gujarat have impressed many with their performances this season as they are currently placed at the second spot on the points table. Hardik is leading an IPL franchise for the first this season and he has inspired his team with his consistent performances with the bat.

Gujarat have managed to find different players winning games for them this season as collective performances have taken them closer to a playoff spot.

Pandya and Co. suffered back-to-back defeats in the last couple of matches against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. However, Gavaskar feels that the loss will not affect Gujarat’s fearless approach.

Speaking on ‘Cricket Live’ on Star Sports, Gavaskar said: “Gujarat are playing with such freedom and they are fearless (in approach). There’s no fear of the world in their game and that’s why they are winning."

“Of course, you wish to win even when you are playing in your backyard but a loss doesn’t mean that it’s an end to the world, that’s the approach with which they are stepping on the pitch. They are enjoying their game and playing positive cricket."

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden also lauded Gujarat Titans’ batting unit who bat deep as they have several match-winners lower down the order to get the job done. Advertisement “GT bat deep, they’ve got the confidence, and they are full of match winners. It’s exciting to watch them because when there’s not a Rahul Tewatia show, it’s a Rashid Khan show and when Rashid isn’t performing, it’s a Killer-Miller (David Miller) show. This team is lined up with several match-winners and that’s what makes them a dangerous side. It’s exciting to watch the brand of cricket they are playing," Hayden said. Advertisement Gujarat Titans will next face Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The two new franchises who have impressed many this season with their fearless brand of cricket will lock horns against each other to seal the playoff berth.

