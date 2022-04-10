IPL 2022: 'Things Could Have Been Different for Chennai Superkings'-Ravi Shastri Highlights Loophole in Management

Ravi Shastri has finally opened up on some shortcomings made by Chennai Super Kings this season which is looking evident with each passing game. The yellow brigade has lost their fourth game on the trot and would be brainstorming where did they go wrong. According to Shastri, they made a serious error in picking Ravindra Jadeja as their skipper. Instead, they should have gone with Faf du Plessis, as if he shouldn’t have been let go.

Former India head coach added that Jadeja would have focused on his batting alone and the South African would have led the team from the front. “I feel that someone like Jadeja, he should focus on his own game. If Chennai were to think back, they wouldn’t have let go of Faf du Plessis," Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo’s T20 Time Out Hindi after CSK lost by eight wickets against SRH. He [du Plessis] is a match-winner, he has won the IPL with Chennai, he has a lot of experience," Shastri told ESPN Cricinfo.

“If Dhoni was thinking of giving up the captaincy, then Faf should have been given the job, and Jadeja should have continued as [just] a player. He would have played freely, without the pressure of captaincy. Things could have been different for Chennai then," the former India all-rounder said.

Chennai Super Kings slumped to their fourth defeat as they were beaten comprehensively by Sunrisers Hyderabad. This is the first time in the history of IPL that CSK haven’t registered a win in any of the starting four matches. After their 7-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, former India opener Aakash Chopra has analysed the situation of Ravindra Jadeja & Co and observed that the team has been hit hard due to a misfiring batting line-up and ineffective bowling attack.

Highlighting the CSK’s top-order failure in his latest YouTube video, Chopra said openers – Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa – were dismissed before they could play a good knock.

