IPL 2022: 'Think Shane Warne's Blessings Are With Me, He's Been Watching Me From Above' - Yuzvendra Chahal

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been in imperious form in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League for Rajasthan Royals. Chahal has been the standout performer with the ball in the season with 26 wickets in 14 matches as he currently holds the Purple Cap with a two-wicket lead over Royal Challengers Bangalore leggie Wanindu Hasaranga.

Chahal was released by RCB ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction and Rajasthan Royals did everything to sign him after an intense bidding war. He was bought for INR 6.5 crore and it worked out well for both parties as Chahal has returned to his best and it helped Rajasthan to get a place in the playoffs by finishing second on the points table after the league stage.

Chahal credited his success to the closely-knit group and said he is quite relaxed in the Rajasthan Royals set-up.

“I know it’s just the first season here (at Royals) for me, but it feels like I’ve been playing here for many years. I’m really relaxed here mentally, and I believe the credit goes to the people here, who take really good care of me … it has really made me connect with the franchise at a different level," said Chahal ahead of RR’s first qualifier against Gujarat Titans at the Edens Gardens on Tuesday.

The leggie further said that he feels like spin legend Shane Warne, who passed away earlier this year, has been watching him from above.

“On the other hand, it’s also special for me because Warne sir played for RR and was the first-ever Royal, and I think his blessings are with me. I feel like he’s been watching me from above," he added.

Warne led Rajasthan to their lone title victory in the inaugural season of the cash-rich league.

The well-loved Australian cricketer died at a luxury resort in Thailand this month from a suspected heart attack, aged 52. An autopsy revealed Warne died of natural causes, with a private jet last week flying him home to his native Melbourne.

Rajasthan Royals will clash against Gujarat Titans in the qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 on Tuesday at Eden Garden, Kolkata.

