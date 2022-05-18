IPL 2022: Thought We're Very Much in The Game Till Tim David's Runout - MI Skipper Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma feels that his team was very much in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad till Tim David’s runout which shifted the momentum in the opposition’s way. Chasing a mammoth target of 194, Mumbai Indians fought hard as Rohit Sharma (48), Tim David (48) and Ishan Kishan (43) played some valuable knocks but in the end, they were just 3 runs short.

David slammed four sixes off T Natarajan’s 18th over but at the last ball, he was runout by the bowler himself which turned the game for SRH who managed to hold their nerves to keep themselves alive in the playoff hopes alive.

Rohit said that he felt Mumbai were right there in the game till the second last over but in the end, it didn’t turn out well for them.

“Till about the second last over I thought we had it. Unfortunate runout there of Tim David. We thought we were very much in the game till that runout. You would back yourself to get even 19 off the final over," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

Rohit credited SRH bowlers who kept their calm and defended 19 runs in the last two overs. While he also praised the opposition batters to post a big target in front of them.

“Credit to Sunrisers, they held their nerve pretty well at the back end. We wanted to try a few things keeping one eye on the future. We wanted certain guys to bowl under pressure in certain situations of the game but I thought they batted pretty well to get 193," he added.

The MI skipper further admitted that his bowlers were not up to the mark but hailed the batters to take the game closer.

“The way we pulled things back at the end was very good. We weren’t consistent up front with the ball. We came pretty close with the bat but couldn’t finish off," he said.

Rohit also hinted that Mumbai Indians might give chance to more players in their last game of the season.

“Feels good (to get his highest score on the score). For us it is simple (for the last game). Just want to tick off the boxes and finish off on a high note. We will try everything we can from our side. If there is an opportunity to try out new guys we will definitely look to do that as well," he concluded.

