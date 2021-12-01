IPL 2022: Three Franchises Put on Alert as Kolkata Knight Riders Release Eoin Morgan

Several big players were released by IPL franchises on Tuesday ahead of the mega auction for the 2022 season. Among them is England’s limited overs captain Eoin Morgan who led Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of IPL 2021. KKR also released former captain Dinesh Karthik, Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill. Even as Shah Rukh Khan-co-owned franchise has let go of Morgan, the English batter could soon be seen leading another IPL team in the next season.

While KKR managed to turn things around under Morgan’s leadership after an off start in IPL 2021, his poor batting form must have led the franchise in releasing him. But >Morgan, who successfully brought England their maiden ODI World Cup in 2019, is known for his astute captaincy skills which many other IPL franchises would want to use.

Advertisement

Besides the two new IPL franchises — Lucknow and Ahmedabad — there are a couple more teams which are searching for a new captain.

>Royal Challengers Bangalore

As Virat Kohli has stepped down from the captaincy of Royal Challengers Bangalore, the team is looking for an able leader to bring RCB its long-hoped maiden IPL title. Morgan is someone who can fulfill the criteria, and even replace AB Devilliers in the middle order since the South African cricketer has announced retirement from international cricket.

>SunRisers Hyderabad

>SunRisers Hyderabad has released its former captain David Warner who led the franchise to the IPL glory in 2016. While it has retained Kane Williamson, the team is looking for an overhaul due to its rout in the last season. Morgan, despite his batting form, showed with KKR how situations can be changed, and SRH currently needs just that.

>Lucknow or Ahmedabad

Advertisement

The two new franchises will be looking to hire an experienced captain who can ensure an explosive debut for their teams in IPL 2022. Both Lucknow and Ahmedabad have their eyes on Morgan who knows how to lead a fresh side.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here