IPL 2022: Tilak Varma Reveals How Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene Makes Players Mentally Strong

Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma opened up on how the head coach Mahela Jayawardene makes the player mentally strong. Jayawardene has enjoyed great success with Mumbai Indians as he has guided them to multiple IPL trophies. He has also played a key role in the development of the young players which is the key reason why Mumbai have stuck with him since 2017.

Varma said that Jayawardene advises him to play his scoring shots even if they cost him his wicket which makes the player mentally strong.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

“He talks to me about my batting and makes suggestions," Varma shared. “If I back myself to play a shot and get out in a game, he tells me to not stop myself from playing that same shot in the next game. Because that is my scoring shot, so you can get out on it too, but you’ll get runs from it also. He makes one mentally strong."

Varma also talked about Zaheer Khan, who is the director of operations at Mumbai Indians, as he said that the veteran pacer shared the information about the strategies and the pitches to the players.

“He keeps telling us to be aware of our surroundings in each match," Varma said. “Every team is different, the bowlers are different, the strategy is different and the pitch is also different. Even if we play in the same ground, the breeze could be different on another day. So he advises us to get used to the surroundings and visualise, so that you can get used to them quicker. If you adapt to the situation, it becomes easier to navigate that situation. You don’t need to think too much; you will automatically get thoughts on how to handle it," Tilak about Khan’s advice.

19-year-old Varma has been a find for Mumbai Indians this season with 307 runs in 9 matches at an average of 43.86. The southpaw has already impressed many with his batting skills in the debut season and become a regular starter in MI’s line-up. Varma, who was picked by Mumbai for INR 1.7 crore, received his maiden cap from skipper Rohit Sharma whom he always admired.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here