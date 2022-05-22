With the match slipping away from Mumbai Indians’ grasp, Tim David played a blinder of a knock as he smashed 34 off 11 balls against Delhi Capitals in a virtual quarterfinal at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai were in the hunt, but needed someone to power them to the total of 160. And that’s when Tim David came to his own as he took on Shardul Thakur, slamming him for a couple of sixes in the 18th over. However, Thakur had the last laugh as he had the batter caught, but the damage was done and Mumbai knocked DC out of the tournament.

After the game ended, David revealed an interesting tale.

“I got a message from Faf this morning- it was a picture of him, Maxi and Virat all in an MI kit, maybe I’ll get to post that on Instagram later." Singapore-born David emigrated to Australia but gained huge popularity after he was paid INR 8.25 Cr by the franchise in the IPL auctions this year. He, however, warmed the benches but showed what he is capable of with his finishing skills which was on display for the second game running. Earlier against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he scored 46 off 18. On Sunday, he slammed 34 off 11.

“Nice to finish with a win, we got close the other night, good to finish this off. Ishan (Kishan) told me the wicket was getting flatter, it was holding a bit with the slower balls, but I just had to hold my shape and back my game, keep it simple," he said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore sneeked into the play-offs after Mumbai Indians broke Delhi Capitals’ heart with a five-wicket win in their last IPL match here on Saturday. Already out of contention, MI played partypoopers as they first restricted DC to 159 for 7 with Jasprit Bumrah snapping three wickets and then returned to overhaul the target in 19.1 overs to knock the 2020 finalists out of the tournament.

While Ishan Kishan (48) and Dewald Brevis (37) kept MI in the hunt, it was Tim David’s 11-ball 34-run cameo that brought the five-time champions back into the chase.

Tilak Varma also chipped in with a crucial 17-ball 21.

With MI at 95 for 3 in 14.3 overs, DC skipper Rishabh Pant made a strategic blunder as he refused to go for DRS after David nicked the first ball of his innings but the onfield umpire didn’t give him out.

