IPL 2022: 'Told Players Lets' be Ruthless, If They're down Let's Keep Them Down' - Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya was elated after his team became the first to seal a place in the playoff after registering an emphatic 62-run win over Lucknow Super Giants. Gujarat have played an aggressive brand of cricket and they continued it against Lucknow to defend a 145-run target. A top-class performance from Gujarat bowlers was too good for Lucknow’s batters at the tricky surface as they were bundled for just 82.

Hardik was proud of his players after getting a place in the playoffs as feels his team make a great effort to qualify for the next round before the 14th match.

Advertisement

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“Really proud of the boys. When we started this journey together, we obviously believed in ourselves, but before the 14th game to have qualified, it’s a great effort and really proud of us," the Gujarat Titans skipper said in the post-match presentation.

The table-toppers lost their last match against Mumbai Indians from a comfortable stage and many critics started raising fingers at Gujarat after that defeat.

Hardik said that the players took learning from the last defeat as he felt that against Mumbai the game was already over before it was over.

“Last game, I spoke to the boys before going, I think we that that game was already over before it was over. That was a learning which we took. I think all the games that we’ve won, we were always under pressure. The last game was the only game that we were ahead of the game and we knew the kind of batters we have and we’ll finish it off. But it did not happen. That was the talk of the group," he added.

Hardik, who has been leading the IPL franchise for the first time, said he gave a message to his players to be ruthless when they were close to win.

Advertisement

“Even in this game when they were eight down, I said, Let’s be ruthless. This game is beautiful. If it’s not over, it’s not over. So let’s make sure that we finish it. If they’re down, let’s keep them down, get this done and relax post-game," he said.

LSG vs GT Match Highlights IPL 2022 Updates

Advertisement

Gujarat made three tactical changes in their XI for the crucial clash as one of them worked quite well for them. R Sai Kishore, who played his first match for Gujarat, impressed many with his bowling as he claimed two wickets and put pressure on the opposition in the middle over with his economical bowling.

After the match, Hardik heaped huge praise on Sai Kishore and said the team was finding it difficult to include him in the XI because of their top-class pace attack.

“Sai, I’ve rated him as a left-arm spinner quite high. He’s quite a technical bowler. Because of his height and his pace, he gets a little extra from the wicket. Because of the fast bowling attack, we were not able to make him play. But looking at this wicket, we thought if we can add a spinner with the right-handers, it’ll make a big difference," he added.

Advertisement

The flamboyant all-rounder further talked highly of Shubman Gill who scored an unbeaten 63 on the tricky surface as he also felt that the LSG bowlers bowled a bit short which allowed Gujarat Batters to score runs.

“The way everyone batted, especially Shubman, I felt with 145 we were in the game. Their bowling, I think they were a little too short. A little fuller length was working. So that was the chat in the group as well. The only two shots they can score runs are cover drive, if you bowl really full, or if you give width. The bowlers did everything they’re supposed to do and we ticked all the boxes," he added.

Advertisement

Talking about the losses in last two matches, Hardik said that team didn’t panic and the atmosphere in the camp was high as he also opened up on the philosophy of the franchise.

“I always feel when you lose a game like we did the last game, in a group what is important that you believe is we have won games as a team and we lose games as a team. We did not do what we were supposed to do and we know messed it up a little, but we will mess it up as a team. How we take credit like we say as a team, ‘We won,’ we’ll make sure that if we lose, we’ll say, ‘We lost,’ instead of saying, ‘This guy, that guy.’ We kept our laughter too. It’s important to make sure the vibe is always there," he concluded.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here