Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal has opened up on the change in his batting position after a crucial 8-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. Punjab made massive changes to their batting line-up in the clash against Gujarat as Mayank, who opened the innings, was shifted to the middle order and Jonny Bairstow came out as opener alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

Mayank didn’t get the chance to bat as Livingstone came down to bat at number 4 and scored 30 off just 10 balls to take his team to the victory line alongside Dhawan.

The PBKS skipper wants his team to continue the momentum and registered some back-to-back wins in the upcoming matches.

Advertisement

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“We would like to string a few (wins), no better time than getting a few wins back-to-back," Mayank said in the post-match presentation.

Talking about the change in the batting positions, Mayank said the team is trying to get the best out of Jonny Bairstow who struggled in the middle order.

“We’re trying to get the best out of Jonny. He’s done well opening the innings and I said I’ll go anchor at No. 4 and he can express himself," he asserted.

GT vs PBKS Match Highlights IPL 2022 Updates

He further talked about the decision to send Livingstone up the batting order and said it was a calculated decision as the team wanted to improve the net run rate.

“With Livi it was clear, Shikhar to bat through and Livi could out and play the way he wants to play. It was nice the way he played, got the score quickly. When we got to that position, two points are almost clear, if we can score it as quickly as possible, we could also improve the Net Run-Rate," he added.

Mayank also heaped praises on his bowling unit to restrict in-form Gujarat to a below-par score with early wickets in the powerplay.

Advertisement

“I thought we bowled exceedingly well, we got early wickets and choked them in the middle. That really help us to restrict them to a below-par score. The partnership between Shikhar and Bhanu was crucial for us," he concluded.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here