IPL 2022: Twitter Slams Rishabh Pant for 'Strange Captaincy' As Kuldeep Yadav Taken Off From Attack

Delhi Capitals might have secured a four-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL on Thursday but their skipper Rishabh Pant had to face strong criticism on social media for one questionable decision. Delhi captain Pant did not complete Kuldeep Yadav’s quota despite the left-arm spinner displaying his amazing bowling skills during the game against Kolkata.

Kuldeep bowled three overs in the game and managed to pick up four wickets conceding just 14 runs. The wrist-spinner dismissed Kolkata skipper Shreyas Iyer (42 off 37), wicketkeeper-batter Baba Indrajith (6 off 8), Sunil Narine (0) and dangerous all-rounder Andre Russell (0). But still, he did not get a chance to bowl his fourth over in the match.

Skipper Pant was vehemently opposed by fans on social media for his tactics. Former Indian opening batter Aakash Chopra also opined that it “will be one of the biggest mysteries this season."

“Kuldeep Yadav not finishing his quota will be one of the biggest mysteries this season. Four wickets in three overs. #IPL2022," Aakash wrote on Twitter.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was also surprised to see Kuldeep not completing his quota. According to Vaughan, it was “strange captaincy."

“Strange captaincy !!! Kuldeep 4-14 off 3 !!!! Doesn’t bowl his full quota … !!!! #IPL2022," Vaughan wrote on Twitter.

This is how Twitter reacted to Pant’s decision of not giving a chance to Kuldeep to bowl his fourth over.

In the match, batting first, Kolkata managed to put up a total of 146 in 20 overs. Nitish Rana (57 off 34) turned out to be the highest scorer for the Kolkata-based franchise.

In reply, Rishabh Pant’s men reached the target with 6 balls remaining.

Kuldeep was adjudged the Man of the Match for his match-winning bowling display. In the ongoing season of the IPL, Kuldeep has been in fine form. Till now he has scalped 17 wickets in 8 matches and in the race for the Purple Cap he finds himself at the second spot. Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the current Purple Cap holder. Chahal currently has 18 wickets in his kitty in IPL 2022.

