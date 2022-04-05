IPL 2022: Twitterati Goes Berserk After Yuzvendra Chahal's Impressive Show Against RCB

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal haunted his former franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore with excellent bowling against them on Tuesday’s IPL 2022 clash. Chahal, who played for 113 matches for RCB, was not retained by them in the mega auction as Rajasthan Royals bought him for a whopping INR 6.5 crore. Interestingly, RCB didn’t even bid for the leg-spinner during the auction who picked 139 wickets for them.

Chahal, on Tuesday, played his first match against RCB and dismissed their captain Faf du Plessis in his first over. He also dismissed England’s David Willey with a sharp leg spin. Meanwhile, he hurt RCB the most with Virat Kohli’s run-out. Chahal teamed up with his new skipper Sanju Samson to dismiss his former captain. It was a very close run-out and a fraction of a second could have changed the verdict.

The fans of Twitter were impressed with Chahal’s exemplary performance against his former team.

Apart from Chahal, two other former

RCB players also played well for Rajasthan Royals in the high-octane. Devdutt Padikkal (37*) and Shimron Hetmyer (42*) played some valuable knocks to help Rajasthan post a fighting total of 169/3 in 20 overs.

Padikkal was released by RCB after last year, while they parted ways with Hetmyer after the 2019 season.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler hammered half a dozen sixes in his unbeaten 70 as Rajasthan Royals grafted their way to 169.

Buttler, fresh off a hundred in the previous game, had to work hard in his 47-ball knock on a slow Wankhede pitch. He had the support of Shimron Hetmyer (42 not out off 31) at the other end as the duo shared an unbeaten 83-run stand off 51 balls.

Royals did not have the best of times in Powerplay, reaching 35 with the loss of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (4).

Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal (37 off 29) started playing their strokes after the Powerplay and shared a 70-run stand to give the innings a move on.

