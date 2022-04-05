IPL 2022: 'Umesh Yadav Works Extremely Hard on the Track to be Prepared for Each Game': KKR Mentor David Hussey

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor David Hussey heaped huge praise on Indian pacer Umesh Yadav for his work ethic and performances in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Umesh is currently leading the Purple Cap race with 8 wickets in 3 matches. The senior India pacer has impressed many with his disciplined bowling in the powerplay overs. Yadav didn’t get a chance to play in the last season of IPL for the Delhi Capitals, he also warmed the bench for most of his time in the 2020 edition where DC played him just twice.

However, things have completely changed for him after returning to KKR with whom he won the IPL trophy in 2014 under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy. In the ongoing season, new skipper Shreyas Iyer and team management gave chance to Yadav in the first three matches and the Vidarbha pacer has been unleashing fire his disciplined bowling.

Advertisement

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

KKR mentor Hussey has labelled Yadav as the best buy in this season of IPL. Interestingly, he went unsold when his name first came in the mega auction but the second time, KKR signed him for INR 2 crore.

“He’s probably been the best buy in the IPL," Hussey was quoted as saying in KKR’s official website.

The former Australian cricketer feels that the relationship between Yadav and bowling coach Bharat Arun has worked well for the team.

“He has been outstanding upfront taking early wickets. Him and [Bharat] Arun work very well together, they have worked together for 5-6 years now. They have got a good respectful relationship," he added.

Before KKR’s coaching job, Arun was the bowling coach of the Indian cricket team where he spent a lot of time with Yadav in the red-ball set-up.

Advertisement

Also Read: Rashid Khan Has No Confusion in Country vs Club Debate

Hussey further talked about Yadav’s work ethic and said he worked extremely hard in the preparation before every game.

One thing I will say about Umesh is that he works extremely hard on the track to be prepared for each game. In his words, he says he feels no pressure because he’s got a lot of support from all the background staff and full credit goes to Arun for being one of the better people and one of the better bowling coaches going around." Hussey said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here