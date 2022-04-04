IPL 2022: Umran Malik Clocks 140 Plus Throughout First Over; Twitter Wants BCCI To Pick Him For India

Sunrisers speedster Umran Malik continue to impress with his speeds of excess of 140! Even in last match he made quite a news on Twitter, but today he was even better bowling an over where every ball was bowled at an excess of 140. His first four deliveries were above 145 while the last ball was just above 140 clicks. Here are the speed of individual deliveries.

His bowling created a sensation on Twitter even as SRH bowling mentor Dale Steyn spoke on tv, praising Malik for his superb bowling. “Everyone is excited to watch Umran Malik, he is consistently clicking near to 150 kmph," he said. Mallik is known for clocing 150, but he maintained 145 plus avg speed during his first over against LSG which is no small feat.

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik became the talk of the town on Tuesday as well for his fiery bowling during the IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Malik was retained by SRH after last season and the young pacer didn’t disappoint them and impressed many with his raw pace through which he got the better of two premium Rajasthan Royals batters Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal.

However, it was not an ideal start for the Jammu and Kashmir pacer as he leaked 21 runs in the first over where Buttler smacked him for a couple of sixes and as many fours to put him under pressure. Malik backed his ability and came to bowl his second over where he dismissed Buttler on the first ball. He deceived the Englishman with his raw pace as Buttler edged the ball to the wicketkeeper.

While he got the better of Padikkal on the last ball of his final over. The southpaw was well set in the middle with 41 runs under his kitty. Malik bowled a length ball and Padikkal got deceived by his pace and was castled. However, he leaked 39 runs in his quota of four overs as 21 off them came in his first.

