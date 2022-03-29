IPL 2022: Umran Malik Sets Twitter on Fire With His Fiery Bowling Against Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik became the talk of the town on Tuesday for his fiery bowling during the IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Malik was retained by SRH after last season and the young pacer didn’t disappoint them and impressed many with his raw pace through which he got the better of two premium Rajasthan Royals batters Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal.

However, it was not an ideal start for the Jammu and Kashmir pacer as he leaked 21 runs in the first over where Buttler smacked him for a couple of sixes and as many fours to put him under pressure. Malik backed his ability and came to bowl his second over where he dismissed Buttler on the first ball. He deceived the Englishman with his raw pace as Buttler edged the ball to the wicketkeeper.

While he got the better of Padikkal on the last ball of his final over. The southpaw was well set in the middle with 41 runs under his kitty. Malik bowled a length ball and Padikkal to get deceived by his pace and was castled. However, he leaked 39 runs in his quota of four overs as 21 off them came in his first.

The fans on Twitter were highly impressed with Malik’s performance in SRH’s first match of the season.

The 22-year-old clocked 140kmph plus deliveries consistently and he even touched the 150kmph mark in his first match of the season.

Sanju Samson led from the front with a scintillating 27-ball 55 as Rajasthan Royals posted an imposing 210 for six against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile. Samson and Devdutt Padikkal (41 off 29 balls; 4×4; 6×2) added 73 runs for the third wicket off 41 balls, before Shimron Hetmyer used his brute power to clobber 32 in only 13 deliveries and take RR past 200.

Samson’s six-hitting prowess was on display as he struck five maximums and three boundaries, sparing no bowler during his entertaining stay in the middle. Later Hetymar smashed three sixes.

For Hyderabad, Malik and T Natrajan shared two-wicket each.

