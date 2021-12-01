IPL 2022: Umran Malik to Yashaswi Jaiswal — Uncapped Players Who Were Retained by Franchises

The existing Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises on Tuesday released their respective retention after which they will move to the auction table to rebuild a strong squad. Most of the teams held back their marquee players and let go the rest of the squad. However, to everyone’s surprise, three of the existing franchises wished to show their trust on uncapped youngsters.

Some of them have been a regular part of their teams for the past couple of years while a few came into the scene recently. Yet, they were successful in making the kind impact that forced the thinktank to go with them ahead of experienced players of the game.

>ALSO READ | ‘It’d be Unethical, Against BCCI Guidelines’: PBKS Co-owner on Rahul Being Approached by Lucknow Franchise

Advertisement

>Let’s have a look at the uncapped players retained by different franchises:

>Umran Malik: The speedster from Kashmir rose to success following some fiery spells in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021. The Sunrisers Hyderabad may not have qualified for the playoffs but Umran impressed one and all with sheer pace. He clocked 152.75 in a game and got himself registered to have bowled the 2nd fastest delivery in the tournament after KKR’s Lockie Ferguson (153.63). His bowling prowess saw him joining the Indian side as a net bowler during the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. Currently, he is a part of India A team that’s touring South Africa.

>Abdul Samad: The Kashmiri all-rounder isn’t new to the viewers of the Indian Premier League. He was chosen over the likes of Jason Holder, Mohammed Nabi and Vijay Shankar. Samad, who made his IPL debut in 2020, has so far played 23 matches for SRH and has scored more 222 runs, at an average of 15.85. He is hugely known for his hard-hitting skills and also comes as an extra bowling option

>Arshdeep Singh: The left-arm pacer was one of the two players retained by the Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2022. He joined the team in 2019 and since then, he has impressed with his skillset to bowl in the death overs. He has played 23 games for Punjab and has taken 30 wickets, at an average of 22.30.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | ‘Didn’t Have Any Second Thoughts at All’: Virat Kohli ‘Thankful’ to be Retained by RCB Ahead of IPL 2022

>Yashaswi Jaiswal: The Mumbai youngster caught everyone’s attention in the Under-19 World Cup 2020 in New Zealand. The same year he was bought by the Rajasthan Royals and fulfilled his dream in the most lucrative T20 tournament of the world. But once he started playing for the team, he soon hit the rough patch. It was surprising to see him being retained ahead of world class all-rounder Ben Stokes and English speedster Jofra Archer. So far, he has played 13 games and scored 289 runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here