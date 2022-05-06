IPL 2022: Unchanged Gujarat Titans Opt to Bowl First, Ashwin Replaces Hrithik For Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday evening. This is the first meeting between the two teams in the ongoing season.

GT have gone with an unchanged eleven for this game while MI have made one tactical change as they replaced Hrithik Shokeen with Murugan Ashwin.

Explaining his decision to bowl first, Pandya said, “With the new ball, something might happen, wanted to make sure we get most out of it. More than the formula, it’s important to get the best things for our team and see how next games come."

MI ended their wretched run of eight defeats in a row in IPL 2022 when they beat Rajasthan Royals in their most recent clash. The five-wicket win may not have saved their season but must have come as a confidence booster with the five-time IPL winners hoping to close their campaign on a high.

MI captain Rohit Sharma reiterated his team is looking to finish the campaign on a high now. “It’s been a tough road for us, we want to finish on a high by playing our best cricket. Not to take too much pressure, we just want to enjoy ourselves which we haven’t done in the first half of the season," Rohit said.

On MI’s first win of the season, Rohit said, “Last game was good, hopefully we can create that momentum. We are all professionals, we know we have to come out with the same mindset, same intensity and prove ourselves we get an opportunity."

GT were handed their second defeat of the season by Punjab Kings. The current table-toppers must have taken the loss in their stride and tried finding solutions to mistakes and fix them as the tournament approaches its business end.

Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Murugan Ashwin, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith

Gujarat Titans: Shubhman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

