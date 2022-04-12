IPL 2022, Video: Hardik Pandya Lashes Out at Mohammed Shami, Fans School Him For Insulting Senior Player

Hardik Pandya wasn’t a happy man during Gujarat Titans’ defense of 162 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2022 contest on Monday night. On several occasions, The GT captain could be seen expressing his frustration quite dramatically when things weren’t going his team’s way.

One such moment came during his own bowling when Mohammed Shami seemingly decided to stop the boundary instead of going for a catch while fielding at the third man region. The manner in which Pandya reacted has irked fans on Twitter as they reminded the allrounder to remain cool and how to respectfully treat a ‘senior’ player.

Pandya came to bowl the 13th over of SRH innings with the match still in the balance. However, his counterpart Kane Williamson pinched back-to-back sixes off his medium pace to push his team ahead.

And when Rahul Tripathi guided the final delivery to the third man region, Shami fielded the ball on one-bounce instead of rushing forward to attempt a catch. Pandya, already smarting from the sixes he had conceded, lashed out at his teammate with a string of inaudible verbal volleys as Shami looked on.

The GT skipper’s emotional outburst in the heat of the moment didn’t go down well with the fans on social media as they blasted him for his ‘temper tantrums’.

That over came resulted in Pandya conceding 16 runs and this was after his first two saw him allow SRH just five runs. The defeat was GT’s first of the season as SRH ended their run of three consecutive wins. GT will next face Rajasthan Royals on Thursday at the DY Patil Stadium.

