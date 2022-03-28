IPL 2022: Vijay Shankar's Flop Show at Number 3 Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Vijay Shankar became a trending topic on Twitter after failing to score big while batting at number 3 against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The fans on social media were shocked to see Shankar bat at number 3 for the new franchise on its first game of the season. The decision backfired badly as Shankar was dismissed on just 4 by Dushmantha Chameera in the chase of 159.

The Sri Lankan pacer set up Shankar quite well by bowling a couple of short balls and then followed it with a toe-crushing yorker to which the batter had no answer and was bowled.

The cricket fans started a meme fest on Twitter after Shankar’s flop show.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder was part of India’s 2019 World Cup squad but failed to retain his place in the team and since then he has been under scanner by the cricket fans on social media.

Earlier, Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni smashed quick-fire half centuries to help Lucknow Super Giants recover to a respectable 158/6 against Gujarat Titans in the IPL here on Monday after pacer Mohammed Shami blew away their top-order with a sensational spell.

Shami (3/25), produced one of most breath-taking spells in the IPL, to leave Lucknow reeling at 29/4 in the fifth over.

But then Hooda (55) and Badoni (54), took the onus on themselves and resurrected the Lucknow innings with an 87-run-stand off 68 balls.

Hooda struck six fours and two sixes in his 41-ball knock while Badoni hammered four boundaries and three maximums in his 41 ball innings on IPL debut.

After Hooda was trapped in front of the wicket by Rashid Khan (1/27) in the 16th over, Badoni upped the ante and played shots at will. Krunal Pandya also chipped in with an unbeaten 21.

