IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Continues to Struggle in IPL 2022, Fans React to his Dismissal Against RR

Virat Kohli’s drought of runs in the ongoing season of IPL continued as he was dismissed for 9 against the Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. After two consecutive golden ducks, Virat came in to bat in a new batting position and opened the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore with skipper Faf du Plessis. However, the change in batting position could not change Virat’s luck with the bat and he was sent back to the pavilion by Prasidh Krishna in the second over of the innings. While Virat started off well hitting two boundaries early in the innings, he appeared to be struggling to middle the ball.

On the fourth delivery of Prasidh’s first over, Virat went for a pull shot after completely misjudging the length of the ball. The extra pace and bounce got the better of the right-hander and a thick edge ensured that it was a simple catch for Riyan Parag standing in the gully position.

Virat’s stay at the innings ended with another wry simple as he was gutted with disappointment.

Soon after the dismissal, social media platforms were flooded with reactions of fans wondering what had happened to Virat’s form. The season has been a nightmare for Virat’s fans who were accustomed to watching the right-hander deliver consistent batting performance. In his 9 innings of IPL 2022, Virat has scored a mere 128 at an average of 16 and strike rate of 119.63.

Meanwhile, in the match, RCB were handed their second consecutive defeat by Rajasthan. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Bangalore did well to restrict Rajasthan at 144 for 8 in the 20 overs. Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood picked two wickets each as they ran through the Rajasthan top order. However, a resilient half-century by Riyan Parag propelled Rajasthan to a decent total.

Bangalore’s reply was marred with yet another batting collapse and the team was down at 66 for 5 in the 12th over. RCB were eventually bowled out for 115 suffering a 29-run defeat. Barring skipper Faf du Plessis, no RCB batter could cross the mark of 20 runs.

The Bangalore team is now set to face Gujarat Titans on April 30.

