IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Gets Run Out As DC All-Rounder Lalit Yadav Hits the Bullseye - WATCH

Virat Kohli on Saturday had a horrendous outing against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper succumbed to a direct hit from all-rounder Lalit Yadav, getting run out after scoring just only 12 runs off 14 deliveries.

It was the second delivery of the 7th over when Kohli tapped a length delivery from Shardul Thakur towards point and looked to steal a quick single. While the former left his crease for the run, he was sent back by Glenn Maxwell who was at the non-striker’s end. Meanwhile, Lalit rushed in from backward point, picked the ball and despite losing his balance a bit, he hit the bullseye with a side-arm throw. He had just one stump in his vision and he nailed it superbly. (IPL 2022, DC vs RCB Live Score)

It was the second time in the season that Kohli got run out. During his stint at the crease, he could hit just one boundary.

Check out the video of Virat Kohli’s dismissal

Earlier, Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 26 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant said they have made one change in the squad, bringing in Mitchell Marsh for Sarfaraz Khan.

“Keep believing in the process and let’s take one match at a time and give our 100%. Hopefully, we can capitalise on the shorter side," said DC skipper Rishabh after winning the toss.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis informed that medium pacer Harshal Patel is back after going out of the team bio-bubble to attend the funeral of his sister. He replaced fast-bowler Akash Deep in the line-up.

“Harshal Patel is back which is great. Very sorry about his sister passing away. It’s great to have him back in the side. He’s an experienced X-factor player for us. Akash Deep goes out of the side," said Du Plessis.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

