IPL 2022: Virat Kohli is a Great Player And We Still Back Him to Turn it Around - RCB Skipper Faf du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bangalore Faf du Plessis feels that the drop catch of Riyan Parag cost his team as his team suffered a 29-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Parag was dropped by Wanindu Hasaranga in the penultimate over of the innings and he went to hit 23 runs more after that which pulled RR to 144/8.

The RCB captain said that 130-140 was a par score at the surface but the dropped catch helped Rajasthan cross it.

“It’s pretty similar to the previous game we played, there is a little bit of inconsistent bounce. We gave 20 runs too many and the dropped catch cost us 25. 140 was a par score on that pitch," Du Plessis said after the loss.

Chasing the tricky 145-run target, RCB’s top-order failed again as they lost the four wickets for 58 and failed to recover from that.

Du Plessis admitted that his team need someone from the top-order to play a big knock and that was the reason behind promoting Virat Kohli in the batting order but it failed on Tuesday.

“That’s the thing we need to fix [the top-order batting]. The basics of the game doesn’t change. You needed someone in the top four to bat through and we have not done it. We have to try to change the batting order and see if that works. We have try and play positively. That’s what we discussed after the last game, trying to get the best out of Virat Kohli," he added.

Talking about Kohli’s lean patch, the RCB skipper said that great players go through the rough patches and the management is going to back him to turn things around.

“Great players go through these things. Great players go through phases like this. We wanted him to get in straightaway so that he doesn’t sit on the sidelines and think about the game. He is a great player and we still back him to turn it around and hopefully it’s around the corner. It’s a game of confidence," he concluded.

Kohli was dismissed on just 9 while attempting a pull shot but he managed to get an edge and got caught. He has been going through a very lean patch this season with just 128 runs in just 9 matches at an average of 16.

