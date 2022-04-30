IPL 2022: 'Virat Kohli is Trying Too Much Early in his Innings'-Sandip Patil

Virat Kohli, who is going through a lean patch, is the talk of the town. This IPL 2022, he has only accounted for 128 runs, and that too because he started off the campaign with a couple of forties, proving the fans right that he might be topping the run charts. But then suddenly, the runs dried up and his scores read this: 12, 0, 0, 9. Meanwhile, a lot of cricketers are busy dissecting Kohli’s fault, but Sandip Patil, who won the World Cup for India in 1983, minced no words when he was asked what Kohli should be doing.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

“Rather than being with the team, let him be alone with his family. Being with the team, your mind gets involved. Sometimes, the mind becomes too much to handle. Best thing is to leave the bubble. It is very easy to say that, but it is the decision of the franchise, the coaches and the captain," he told News 18 Cricketnext.

Patil said: “You don’t just expect starts from such players as Rohit. They are not juniors. They are pros. And there are so much of expectations from them. Virat is trying too much early in his innings." Patil did not agree that Kohli is going through a technical glitch. “Nothing technical. Just a break will do fine," the 65-year-old dashing batsman of yesteryear said.

Earlier legendary Sunil Gavaskar was also asked why Kohli is going through a rough patch to which he gave an interesting answer! “When a batsman is getting out on the first ball, it’s very difficult to analyse what’s going on. If a batsman has played even half a dozen deliveries, you notice whether his foot is moving or his batting is not coming right. But when a batsman gets out on the first ball, I think it’s just the anxiety. The anxiety to put the bat to the ball and get going… and the best thing would be the openers doing a very good job. At the moment, he’s got out in powerplay. So maybe if the openers can bat for six-eight overs, it might be a slightly different thing," Gavaskar told host broadcaster.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here