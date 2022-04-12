IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Needs 53 Runs to Join Rohit Sharma in an Exclusive Club

When Virat Kohli takes guard for Royal Challengers Bangalore in a much-anticipated clash with Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday night, he will be eyeing to equal a unique feat that so far has only been managed by his India teammate and IPL rival Rohit Sharma. Should Kohli score 53 runs against CSK tonight, he will become just the second batter in IPL history after Rohit to score 1000 runs against a single opposition.

In 21 innings, Kohli has scored 948 runs against CSK - the most by any player against the four-time champions in IPL history. In the list of most runs against a single opponent, Kohli is third behind Rohit Sharma and David Warner.

Rohit has struck 1018 runs in 30 innings against two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders while Warner has 976 runs in 25 innings against KKR.

Kohli has had a mixed start to his IPL 2022 having scored an unbeaten 41 in RCB’s season opener against Punjab Kings. He was then dismissed for 12 and five in his following two innings against KKR and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

However, Kohli struck 48 before falling victim to a dubious lbw decision by the TV umpire, a call that polarised opinions. RCB have made a decent start to their campaign having won three out of four matches in their latest attempt to win a first ever IPL title.

Kohli is no longer their captain having stepped down from the role following the conclusion of IPL 2022. Earlier this year, South African Faf du Plessis was named as their new captain.

Their latest meeting is the 29th time that RCB and CSK will be crossing swords. CSK have dominated the exchanges so far having won 18 matches with RCB winning 9 while one didn’t produce a result.

