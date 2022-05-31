Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has come out with his IPL 2022 team of the tournament with some of the big names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma finding no place as he emphasized more on the current form rather than past reputation. Picking his squad, Sachin said: “It’s got nothing to do with players’ reputation or their past performances. It is purely based on their performances this season and what they have been able to achieve this season."

Top Five Players Who Gave Their International Careers A Boost Through IPL 2022

Advertisement

As expected the team has the top performers of the season, including Hardik Pandya, Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pandya is also named captain likewise for his performance which saw him lifting the trophy. “Hardik was the standout captain this season. He was clear in his mind, proactive. I always say that don’t regret, celebrate. If you are able to celebrate, it means the captain is outsmarting the opposition and that is what Hardik did," he said.

IPL 2022 Best Playing XI: Team of The Tournament Led by Hardik Pandya

He picked Jos Buttler and Shikhar Dhawan at the top so that it has a left-right combination. While Buttler accounted for 864 runs, Dhawan also scored 460 runs in 14 matches. He then picked KL Rahul of LSG as his number three. Although Rahul batted at the top, he usually bats at number three for India’s T20 side. He accounted for 616 runs in 15 innings, including two centuries. “I really like his stability and consistency. He is a player who can pick singles and when he wants to hit sixes he has the ability to do that as well," said Tendulkar.

He then slotted Pandya at number four before picking skipper’s teammate David Miller at number five. “Bringing another left hander here because the left-right combination is important. There are a number of names who were there but I am going to play David Miller. He showed tremendous form, very good consistency and played some crucial knocks. What I observed this season was that he was able to hit towards all sides of the ground. It was proper cricketing shots and it was a treat to watch."

Advertisement

Number six saw big hitter Liam Livingstone who was followed by RCB’s Dinesh Karthik. “(Livingston) has the ability to hit sixes, dangerous player. He is very clear in his mind and backs himself. Dinesh Karthik showed extraordinary consistency this season. I felt he looked calm and composed. He looked in control," Tendulkar reasoned.

Advertisement

Tendulkar then chose Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal as his main bowlers.

Here’s his playing eleven: Jos Buttler, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Liam Livingstone, Dinesh Karthik, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here