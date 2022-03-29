IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Shares Happy Picture With Wife Anushka

Virat Kohli has switched to the T20 mode as his bid to help his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore resumes with the IPL 2022. Individually, Kohli has started on a positive note with an impressive innings in RCB’s season opening clash against Punjab Kings which they ended up losing despite posting a 200-plus total.

Kohli, who has now been succeeded as RCB captain by Faf du Plessis, will be itching to get back onto the field and get his team their first win of the season when they next take the field. They will next be against Kolkata Knight Riders, a former two-time winners, on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Kohli shared with his millions of followers on social media a happy picture with his wife Anushka Sharma, which he captioned using a red heart emoji.

Kohli started his season with an unbeaten 41 of 29 deliveries, hitting one four and two sixes during his knock. His was the second highest individual score of RCB innings as they were powered to 205/2 by opener Du Plessis who belted 88 off 57. Dinesh Karthik provided the late injection of runs by smashing an unbeaten 32 off 14.

However, PBKS overhauled the target with an over to spare thanks to a combined batting display. They finished with 208/5 in 19 overs with Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa 43 runs each while Odean Smith (25*) and Shahrukh Khan (24*) providing the finishing touches.

