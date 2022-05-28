IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Trolled Mercilessly On Social Media, Fans Trend 'Chokli'

Virat Kohli was again trolled mercilessly after he failed to give RCB a good start in the all-important Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2022. He could muster 7 runs off 8 balls and then saw himself edge one off Prasidh Krishna. Batting first, RCB had a poor start as Virat Kohli perished early for just 7 runs in the second over, bowled by Prasidh Krishna. Kohli’s early departure led to RCB’s last match hero — Rajat Patidar’s arrival in the middle. In the end, RCB could muster only 157/8. Fans made sure that they vent their anger at ex-RCB skipper.

Faf du Plessis who was being tied down by RR’s spin twins has finally been dismissed. Obed McCoy with the wicket. The RCB skipper looks to go big but ends up mistiming the shot and gets caught by R Ashwin, leaving Bangalore to 79-2 after 10.4 overs.

Glenn Maxwell, who came to bat next, showed his aggressive intent and targeted Ashwin and Chahal, hitting them for once six each. The Australian batter was threatening to give RCB’s scoring rate a big push but Boult removed Maxwell courtesy a fine catch by McCoy in the fine leg region.

Despite losing wickets from the other end, Patidar continued his impressive run and reached his fifty in 40 deliveries. However, he couldn’t carry longer and departed soon after scoring a crucial fifty as Jos Buttler took an excellent catch near the ropes.

After Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy’s sensational bowling, Jos Buttler played a special knock (106 not out off 60) and led Rajasthan Royals to IPL 2022 final with a convincing seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Friday.

It will be Rajasthan Royals’ first IPL final since 2008, when they won the title under the captaincy of legendary Shane Warne. Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan will now face Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans in the final at the same stadium in front of a huge crowd on Sunday.

