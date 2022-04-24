IPL 2022: Virat Kohli's Longest Walk Back to Dressing Room After Sixth Golden Duck | WATCH

Virat Kohli got out for another golden duck at the IPL 2022, this time against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was a peach of a ball that left him high and dry. Kohli’s wicket kind of epitomized the RCB’s sorry state of affairs as the team was bundled out for 68 runs. Meanwhile, SRH finished the game in a jiffy beating them with more than 12 overs to spare. This was also Kohli’s sixth golden duck. it is Kohli’s dismissal that would certainly deflate his legion of fans as his problems outside the off-stump seems to have resurfaced.

Jansen did pose problems for Kohli during the South Africa Test series a few months back and again bowled the ideal Test match length, full and getting the ball to either shape in or hold its line. In the last match against Lucknow, it was the backward point that was in operation and Kohli’s propensity to jab at deliveries on the off-stump channel with hard hands caused his undoing with Aiden Markram snapping it in the second slip.

Meanwhile, in a video released by IPL, Kohli can be seen trudging back to the dressing room. He was in fact in two minds as he edged Jansen straight to the slips. Even in last game, Kohli was seen smiling. But not on Saturday as he looked much more intense, walking back to the pavilion.

There was not much resistance from the other batters and once Dinesh Karthik (7) was caught down leg-side off Suchith trying to sweep, it was all over for RCB.

Once it was 47 for 6 after nine overs, the lower order looked mortally scared facing the fast and furious Umran as it seemed as if the ball was hitting the bat rather than the other way round. Natarajan also kept up the pressure, snuffing out the wickets as veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar wrapped up the innings.

