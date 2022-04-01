IPL 2022: Virender Sehwag Shares Hilarious Oscars Slap Meme for Shivam Dube’s 25-run Over vs LSG

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) looked in good control of Thursday’s IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after posting 210 in the first innings. The team backed it up with good bowling in the middle overs of the LSG innings. And with 34 runs to defend in the last two overs, CSK appeared set to open its account in IPL 2022. But the game turned upside down in the 19th over as all-rounder Shivam Dube leaked 25 runs against the duo of Ayush Badoni and Evin Lewis.

The Lucknow team eventually went on to register their first victory in IPL with three balls to spare. Dube’s over proved to be game-changing and former Indian batter Virender Sehwag had a hilarious take on it. Drawing a reference between Dube’s penultimate over and the recent Will Smith- Chris Rock slap controversy at the Oscars, Sehwag posted a hilarious meme on his Twitter account.

Dube had previously scored an impressive 49 off 30 balls in the first innings, emerging as the second-highest scorer for the team. Opener Robin Uthappa (50 off 27) and Moeen Ali (35 off 22) also played crucial roles in CSK’s mammoth total.

In reply, LSG also got off to a good start and managed to cross the winning line banking on half-centuries by skipper KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis. Badoni also played an important 19 run cameo off just 9 deliveries.

With this victory, the Lucknow-based franchise has moved to the sixth position on the points table while CSK is placed at number 8.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders are slated to face the Punjab Kings in tonight’s IPL clash. The match will be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium from 7:30 PM.

