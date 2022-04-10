IPL 2022: Want to Outfield KKR; Fielding is Where Match is Won or Lost, Says DC's David Warner

Explosive Delhi Capitals opener David Warner stated that his team wants to outfield Kolkata Knight Riders in their match in IPL 2022 as he firmly believes fielding is an aspect where the game is won or lost. Delhi are seeking to snap their two-match losing streak when they are up against Kolkata at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

“For us it is about trying to get another win on the board, can’t afford to be too far behind on the wins. It’s about going out there and putting your best foot forward. As a collective, what we can control is if everyone brings their 100 per cent attitude on the field, it goes a long way. Fielding is a big component and want to outfield Kolkata, that’s where the game is won or lost," said Warner in a pre-match chat with broadcasters Star Sports.

Being with Delhi in this season of IPL is left-handed Warner’s second stint with the side after 2009 to 2013. Asked about the transformations in the league and T20 game from then to present, Warner pointed out that the tournament has become a lot more professional.

“From back when I first started, T20 was more about, not hit and giggle, but back then, it was more about going out there and play your game. But now franchises look about putting more and investing teams for the future. It has become a lot more professional.

“For the last seven to eight years, it has become a more established environment and you have to step up in your best shape in a professional sport. Each individual athlete is a professional and since I started, it’s lot more professional."

Warner, 35, credits running for a long time to maintaining his fitness levels in the run-up to the tournament. “As I am getting older — I have a great running partner in my wife — we have started to do few longer spells to get me up and running. I tick over a few sprints here and there but it’s definitely the longer spells that get me up and running."

In another pre-match chat, Delhi’s all-rounder Lalit Yadav revealed that playing local shorter format matches has boosted his confidence in preparing for IPL 2022.

“I am confident in this season more than the previous one. I am less afraid and am enjoying this part of my game. Having played short-form cricket in local games helps during the IPL. I am a batter who can bowl at the same time a bowler who can bat, as per the team requirements."

