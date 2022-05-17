IPL 2022: 'Was Definitely Chaseable Target, Wicket Wasn't as Bad as it Seemed' - PBKS Skipper Mayank Agarwal

Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal admitted his team didn’t bat well enough in the 160-run chase against Delhi Capitals at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Monday. It was a dismal batting performance from the Punjab batters as apart from Jitesh Sharma (44) none of them failed to put up a fight against Delhi bowlers who kept taking wickets at regular intervals. Shardul Thakur claimed four wickets as Delhi restricted Punjab to 142/9.

The win has helped Delhi Capitals move to the fourth position at the points table as Punjab remained intact at seventh as their chance of making it to playoffs is now very slim.

Mayank believes that it was a chaseable target but Punjab lost too many wickets between the 5th to 10th over.

“We didn’t bat well. Between overs 5 and 10, we lost too many wickets and that’s where we lost the game. I thought it was definitely chaseable for the batting we have and the wicket wasn’t as bad as it seemed. We just lost too many wickets between the 5th and 10th over and lost the game there." Mayank said at the post-match presentation.

The Punjab skipper said that they still have a match to play and will look to grab two crucial points there.

“It’s still a match to be played and a match to be won. Two points are crucial for us. We want to go out there and play the best cricket. I think we haven’t yet played our best cricket yet and we look forward to doing that in the last game," he added.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Match Highlights

From 53/1 Punjab were reduced to 82/7 in real quick time as Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav took wickets at regular intervals to dent their chase.

Mayank said that they will have a meeting about the dismal batting performance as it’s a game to forget for them.

“We need to speak about the way we went about things with the bat, but that’s about it. It’s a game to forget," he concluded.

Punjab will next clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last league stage match of the season.

