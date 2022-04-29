IPL 2022: 'Was Going Out for One Ball, Two Ball'-Rovman Powell Looks Back at 'Tough Start'

West Indies’ Rovman Powell finally came to the party with the bat as he helped Delhi Capitals cross the line against Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR had them in trouble with skipper Rishabh Pant falling cheaply. Then Shreyas Iyer took the ball and bowled four dot balls which thrilled the fans. The fans thought that they might be heading for a final over the finish. But Powell took charge, hitting a six, sealing the game in a jiffy!

Powell who was bought for INR 2.8 Crores, had a bad outing in the first half of the season, accounting for just 31 runs in five games.

“It was a simple situation that require you to play singles early. Once you get the singles early, the boundary balls will always come. It was not that difficult of a situation. I played it well," recalled Powell after the game in a press conference.

“They bowled their best bowlers early trying to get us out. Once we didn’t get out, you know that in the back end some makeshift bowlers will come and bowl…" said Powell who hit a six apiece against Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer at the back end of the game.

The West Indian will be delighted that he has scored some runs, 33 to be precise, as he had accounted for just 31 in last five games. “Yeah, it was a tough start, but I was in form. In the early part of the season, I was going out for like one ball, two balls and those kinds of stuff. When you get those innings, they don’t state whether you’re a good player or bad player," stated Powell while also recalling the feeling within the group. “The team - the captain, coach - rallied around me, and told me that I’ll play all the games. ‘So just relax, just to play cricket and to enjoy it’.

“My start in the competition wasn’t the best, but I trust all the work I had done before the IPL."

