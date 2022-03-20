IPL 2022: Washington Sundar Responds To T Natarajan's 'Do You Miss RCB' Query | WATCH

22-year-old Washington Sundar was among the latest addition to the Sunrisers Hyderabad who are staring at a stiff challenge in the upcoming IPL 2022. Last year, the franchise got the wooden spoon as they managed to win just three games in the entire campaign, ending up at the bottom of the heap. They even lost eight out of the first nine games with the public spat with David Warner bringing negative publicity.

This year they will try their very best to turn their fortunes around, but seemed to be lacking the firepower. However, Sundar’s presence will be crucial for the side as he will be desperate to get consistent game time which hasn’t happened for him of late.

Sundar will be seen in action after a long injury lay-off, which also kept him out of the Indian set-up. He made an impressive comeback in the preceding three-match ODI series against the West Indies but was ruled out of the subsequent T20Is against the same opposition.

He was also selected for the South Africa One-day Internationals but then tested Covid-19 positive and couldn’t play the series.

Meanwhile, in a fun chat that was shared by the Hyderabad franchise across its social media, he was asked whether he is missing RCB, his previous franchise by none other than T Natarajan. To which he replied: “This is very good". See the tweet below.

Winners in 2016, Sunrisers Hyderabad is a pale shadow of its former self. They had a public fallout with their best player (David Warner) who also happened to be their skipper which only brought bad publicity. Later, as they sat down to pick their squad at the mega auctions, they goofed up big time. With two new teams coming in this year, they will have to play out of their skins to fend off the challenge in the second half of the table. Frankly, they don’t have the firepower to deal with bigwigs like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. With Lucknow having a superb squad, SRH is likely to find themselves in the second half for the most part of this tournament which will stretch for more than two months!

