IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer Picks RCB Captain Faf du Plessis' Opening Partner, Wants Virat Kohli to Bat at no. 3

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer feels that batting maestro Virat Kohli should bat at the number 3 position for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. Kohli opened the innings for RCB in the last edition of IPL where he scored 405 runs in 15 matches. In IPL 2021, the RCB batting unit looked completely different with AB de Villiers, KS Bharat and Devdutt Padikkal in it but now with the trio gone, the management has to work on getting their batting order right.

Jaffer feels that Kohli’s preferred position to bat should be number 3 as the veteran opener feels that the former RCB captain forces himself a bit too much while batting in the powerplay overs.

Advertisement

“I prefer Virat Kohli batting at No. 3. I feel he can pace the game very well from there whether he comes to bat in the powerplay or after that. He’s somebody who takes some time initially and then his strike rate progressively goes up. In the powerplay, it seems as he forces himself a bit to hit by using the crease which I don’t think is his game. He’s obviously been successful as well but I think he plays better at No. 3," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

The 44-year-old picked his choice for Faf du Plessis’ opening partner and named Anuj Rawat can get the job done for RCB in the upcoming season.

“I also feel that Faf and Virat are similar kinds of players so Virat at No. 3 and Maxy (Glenn Maxwell) at No. 4 seems a better combination. Anuj Rawat, he’s a left-hander as well, bats in the powerplay for Delhi, opens in the [Syed] Mushtaq Ali [Trophy] - we could see him opening the batting and I would like to see Virat at No. 3," he added.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra also opined the same about Kohli’s batting position and wants him to bat at number 3 and anchor the innings in AB de Villiers’s absence.

Advertisement

“Last year when Kohli was opening the batting, a game of musical chairs was being played for the No. 3 spot. They stopped at Srikar Bharat at the end but then sent him at No. 4 too. We’ve seen this a lot in RCB’s recent history that they shuffle the batting order a lot but if you can identify the crucial positions beforehand [it would be better]," he added.

Chopra said it will be difficult for Dinesh Karthik to fill De Villiers’ shoes which puts an added responsibility on Kohli to take the game deep.

Advertisement

“Also, keep in mind there’s no AB de Villiers. When he was there, they were assured he would handle the situation from No. 4 or No. 5. Of course, you have Dinesh Karthik but he isn’t AB de Villiers. You will want Virat Kohli to take the game deep and stay at the pitch till the 14th or 15th over. So I’ll say Virat Kohli at 3."

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here